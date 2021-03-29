-
Perhaps you're planning to fly to another state sometime this holiday season. Maybe you didn't think much about it when you booked your trip to Chicago or…
The language is changing on Maine driver's licenses that do not comply with the federal Real ID Act.As of July 1, 2019, Mainers have had the option of…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine residents who want to use air travel have exactly a year to bring their identification cards into compliance with Real ID laws. The…
Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap is trying to clear up some confusion about so-called "Real ID" now that the Maine Bureau of Motor vehicles has…
Beginning today, Maine is offering REAL ID-compliant driver's licenses at all Bureau of Motor Vehicle branches. REAL-ID is the post-9/11 federal statute…
Maine has been given one final waiver for compliance with the federal Real ID act. The waiver expires in October of 2020.Maine Secretary of State Matt…
Maine’s waiver for compliance with the Real ID Act runs out next month, and the state’s not ready, so it has applied for another two-year extension until…
Maine has received formal notification that state driver’s licenses and identification cards will continue to be accepted for federal purposes through…
AUGUSTA, Maine - The state of Maine says it has received a reprieve from national proof-of-identity standards as it works to comply with that law. The…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Gov. Paul LePage has signed into law legislation aimed at bringing Maine into compliance with the federal Real ID program. The measure…