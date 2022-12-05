© 2022 Maine Public
REAL ID deadline is extended again to 2025

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published December 5, 2022 at 6:27 PM EST
A Maine driver's license that is compliant with Real ID.

The federal government has delayed the deadline for enforcing REAL ID requirements.

The new requirements were created by a federal law in 2005. And eventually, U.S. residents could need either REAL ID or a passport to fly domestically.

The enforcement deadline had been May 3, 2023, but the Department of Homeland Security announced on Monday that it's been pushed back again, until 2025.

In a statement, Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says the delay is, "welcome news" and will give Mainers more time if they want to a REAL ID-compliant license. Bellows says that about 14% of people with drivers licenses and state ID's have REAL ID-compliant credentials.

Robbie Feinberg
