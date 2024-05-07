© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
New Real ID deadline one year away

Maine Public | By Irwin Gratz
Published May 7, 2024 at 2:37 PM EDT
A Maine driver's license that is compliant with Real ID.
Courtesy of the Maine secretary of state's office
via the BDN
A Maine driver's license that is compliant with Real ID.

There's a new deadline for enforcement of the federal Real ID act.

On May 7, 2025, Mainers will need an enhanced Real ID driver's license or state ID to board flights or enter some federal buildings.

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said a passport will also work, for international and domestic flights.

"You might be traveling on vacation, or business travel, or any other reason and think 'Oh gosh, you know, run to the airport,' and not bring your passport with you. Well, a year from now, you're going to need either that passport, or passport card, or Real ID," she said.

Bellows said some of the privacy concerns around the law since it was passed 20 years ago have since been addressed. But only about 20% of Mainers are in compliance, one of the lowest rates in the country. She has a theory why.

"Twenty years ago, I was head of the ACLU, I remember when the federal law first passed. And, at the time, we had privacy and security concerns about the law itself," she said.

Real ID compliant drivers licenses and IDs are slightly more expensive: $50 for most adults, $40 for people 65 and older. Getting one means going to a bureau of motor vehicle office with two methods of proving identity and residency.
