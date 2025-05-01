Maine legislators ask federal government for phased-in implementation of Real ID Act

Maine legislators and the Secretary of State are formally asking the federal government to phase-in implementation of Real ID so that Mainers are given more time to obtain the correct documentation to fly domestically.

Beginning May 7, travelers will need a passport or Real ID to fly domestically.

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said despite the Bureau of Motor Vehicles issuing more than 100 Real IDs per hour across all branches, only 27% of Mainers had their real ID as of April 1.

Representative Lydia Crafts, chair of the Transportation Committee said she's concerned this will cause delays during security screenings at Maine airports.

"The TSA has said that while passengers may be permitted to fly without the compliant ID, they would be required to go through a secondary screening at the airport. We're concerned about the anticipated volume of extra screenings and that that may overwhelm TSA capabilities, causing concerns for both safety and traveler convenience," Crafts said.

Bellows said many people have not felt the urgency to get the correct documentation since the Real ID act was originally passed 20 years ago.

"This Real ID requirement has been in place since 2005 and yet the federal government kept kicking that can down the road, and then suddenly it's a drop-dead deadline, instead of a phased in approach," Bellows said.

Bellows said the BMV has continued to see long lines across the state and issued 18,000 real IDs in the month of April.

The letter asks the government to consider phasing in compliance by giving Mainers who do not have the correct documentation a warning but still allowing them to complete their travel.