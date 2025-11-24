Bangor Studio/Membership Department
12-year-old student struck and killed by a school bus in Rockland Friday

Maine Public | By Madi Smith
Published November 24, 2025 at 5:29 PM EST

Classes were canceled today and will be again tomorrow in Rockland after a 12-year-old student was struck and killed by a school bus Friday afternoon.

Police say the student was rushed to the hospital and then life-flighted to Maine Medical Center but later succumbed to their injuries.

John McDonald, RSU 13 Superintendent sent a letter to families Sunday that while classes are canceled, two schools will be open for students, staff and families to receive support and counseling.

Meanwhile, Rockland Police say the bus driver, Jeffrey Colburn, has been placed on administrative leave. He's been employed by the district since 2016.

The incident is currently under investigation, and the Rockland Police are working with the Knox County District Attorney's office and the Maine State Police Commercial Vehicle and Crash Reconstruction Units.
Madi Smith
Journalist Madi Smith is Maine Public's Emerging Voices Journalism Fellow this year and is sponsored by support from the Abbagadassett Foundation.
