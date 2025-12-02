Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Bomb Squad retrieves 40 potentially explosive cannonballs from historical collections

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published December 2, 2025 at 5:47 PM EST
Maine State Police Bomb Squad members securing cannonballs found in the Castine Historical Society and Wilson Museum collections.
Castine Historical Society and Wilson Museum
Maine State Police Bomb Squad members securing cannonballs found in the Castine Historical Society and Wilson Museum collections.

The Maine State Police Bomb Squad this week retrieved more than 40 potentially explosive cannonballs from several historical collections in Castine.

According to the Castine Historical Society, staff discovered two unexploded black powder cannonballs dated to the War of 1812 in storage and alerted Maine State Police, who sent the bomb squad.
Maine State Police Bomb Squad members secured cannonballs found in the Castine Historical Society and Wilson Museum collections.
Castine Historical Society and Wilson Museum
Maine State Police Bomb Squad members secured cannonballs found in the Castine Historical Society and Wilson Museum collections.

The team found 17 additional cannonballs for testing, and over two dozen more at the nearby Wilson Museum.

Two of the larger cannonballs survived detonation by the bomb squad, and will be returned to the historical society. The smaller cannonballs will be tested in the spring.
Maine Maine State Police
Kaitlyn Budion
Kaitlyn Budion is Maine Public’s Bangor correspondent, joining the reporting team after several years working in print journalism.
