Monadnock: The Mountain that Stands Alone

Maine Public TV Air Times:
Thur., August 8 at 9:00 pm
Sat., August 10 at 2:00 pm
Monadnock: The Mountain That Stands Alone title slate

Monadnock: The Mountain that Stands Alone tells the story of the second most climbed mountain in the world, Mount Monadnock. The film uses live cinematography, photographs, music, archival footage, poetry, quotes, and stories from the people who have studied, cared for and cared about the iconic mountain located in southwestern New Hampshire.

This film was produced by Steve Hooper, Daniel and White Rabbit Ear Films.