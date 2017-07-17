© 2021 Maine Public
'It's Raining Needles': Drug Crisis Creates Pollution Threat

Maine Public | By Michael Casey - Associated Press
Published July 17, 2017 at 9:12 AM EDT
Charles Krupa
Associated Press
In this June 7, 2017 photo, activist Rocky Morrison walks through an encampment where addicts shoot up along the Merrimack River in Lowell, Mass.

LOWELL, Mass. - Increasing numbers of discarded needles from drug users are turning up in cities and towns across the country, finding their way into rivers, parks and onto beaches.
 
In Portland, Maine, officials have collected more than 700 needles so far this year, putting them on track to handily exceed the nearly 900 gathered in all of 2016. In March alone, San Francisco collected more than 13,000 syringes, compared with only about 2,900 the same month in 2016.
 
People, often children, risk getting stuck by discarded needles, raising the prospect they could contract blood-borne diseases such as hepatitis or HIV.
 
Cities, often prodded by anxious residents, are responding to the growing threat by stepping up their tracking and collection efforts. Others are turning to needle exchange programs.

