At least 4 dead, 8 injured in attack at a church in Michigan

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

A Sunday morning church service in Michigan became chaotic as it came under attack when a man began shooting and then allegedly set the church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building on fire. Authorities say four people died, eight others are hospitalized. There are an unknown number of people unaccounted for. Authorities are searching the burnt shell of the church for additional victims. And the suspected gunman died after exchanging gunfire with two law enforcement officers. We're joined now by Michigan Public reporter Steve Carmody. Steve, so what do we know about what happened?

STEVE CARMODY, BYLINE: Well, authorities say the attack began just before 10:30 yesterday morning, when the suspect drove his truck through the front doors of the church as the service was underway. Hundreds of people were inside. Grand Blanc Township police Chief William Renye praised the bravery of the people as the gunmen opened fire.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

WILLIAM RENYE: They were shielding the children who were also present within the church, moving them to safety. Just hundreds of people just practicing their faith.

CARMODY: As people fled, authorities say the suspect deliberately set the church on fire using gasoline. Two law enforcement officers arrived within a minute of the first 911 call and confronted the gunman outside the church, killing him about eight minutes later.

MARTÍNEZ: Who is the suspected gunman?

CARMODY: He's been identified as 40-year-old Thomas Jacob Sanford. He lived in a small town about 20 minutes from the church. He's an ex-U.S. Marine, but we don't know yet about any possible motive for the attack or if he had any relationship with the church or anyone who was attending the Sunday morning church service.

MARTÍNEZ: OK. Now, where is the investigation right now?

CARMODY: The FBI has taken charge of the investigation into the shooting and the suspected gunman. Reuben Coleman is the acting special agent in charge of the FBI Detroit Field Office.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

REUBEN COLEMAN: This act of violence has no place in our state or anywhere else in our country. The FBI is committed to continue finding out the facts, circumstances and motives behind this tragedy.

CARMODY: Now, we expect to learn more today about the victims of Sunday's attack and when the first funerals will be held.

MARTÍNEZ: OK. Grand Blanc, Michigan, is a small town - around 8,000 residents. It's 13 miles south of Flint, Michigan. How are the people there holding up?

CARMODY: Well, last night, there were several places where people gathered for small vigils. A steady stream of people stopped by to pay their respects a short distance down the road from the church. Mother and daughter Cheryl and Haylie Perkins (ph) live nearby. They were just overwhelmed at what happened just down the street.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: They just want to go to church.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: They're just...

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: They just...

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: ...Attending their Sunday church. Right.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: They just want - people just want to go to church in peace.

CARMODY: Now, others expressed shock. Scott Bennett is the Grand Blanc Township supervisor.

SCOTT BENNETT: This kind of violence doesn't happen in our community, and we are heartbroken that it came to Grand Blanc Township.

CARMODY: Of course, that's the sentiment we often hear in each community where there's been a mass shooting in the United States.

MARTÍNEZ: That's Steve Carmody, a reporter with Michigan Public. Steve, thank you very much.

