Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
A fall Maine landscape
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Sunday Puzzle: Dog breeds

By Will Shortz
Published November 30, 2025 at 6:00 AM EST
NPR

On-air challenge

Every answer today is the name of a breed or variety of dog.

What kind of dog ...

1. ... is also a pugilist?

2. ... consists of an informal term for "food" said twice? (2 words)

3. ... would become a brand of bottled water if you changed the first letter from T to P?

4. ... would sound like a musical instrument if you changed the first vowel sound from long E to long U?

5. ... would become a brand of marker if you reversed the order of the last two letters?

6. ... has three H's in its nine-letter name?

7. ... contains somewhere within it the consecutive letters -CHSH-?

8. ... contains a place in Canada as part of its name? (two answers -- one of which is 2 words)

9. ... is an anagram of SOMEDAY?

Last week's challenge

Last week's challenge came from Greg VanMechelen, of Berkeley, Calif. Name some equipment an equestrian might use. Remove the second, third and fourth letters, and reverse those that remain. The result will be some more equipment an equestrian might use. What things are these?

Challenge answer

S(tir)rups – spurs

Winner

Kevin Demko of Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

This week's challenge

This week's challenge comes from Al Gori, of Cozy Lake, N.J. Name a place where games are played. Move the last two letters to the beginning. Change the new last letter to an "H." The result, sadly, is what you might have when you leave this place. 

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it below by Thursday, December 4 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle.

Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR News
Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
See stories by Will Shortz