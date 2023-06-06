June 6, 2023: The focus is on Gov. Mills as lawmakers ready votes to pass Maine family leave bill
Democratic Gov. Janet Mills will likely be forced to choose between allowing a paid family leave bill to become law or risk a statewide referendum on the issue next year, financed by progressive megadonors.
