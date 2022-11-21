The first of 3 recounts for seats in the Maine Legislature is underway

The first of three recounts for seats in the Maine Legislature is underway in Augusta on Monday.

The recount will determine whether Republican Eric Brakey or Democrat Bettyann Sheats has won the Senate representing Auburn, Poland, New Gloucester and Durham.

Brakey led by roughly 180 votes, according to unofficial results.

The recounts for a House seat representing part of Auburn and another representing part of Windham will take place Tuesday.

Officials with the Secretary of State are overseeing the recounts, while representatives for the campaigns are also observing the process.

Election officials are livestreaming the process, which is open to the public.

None of the recounts will affect the balance of power in the Legislature, where Democrats were able to retain their majorities in the House and Senate.