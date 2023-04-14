Democratic leaders tap outside HR firm to investigate Maine Attorney General's office

Democratic leaders in the Legislature are tapping an outside human resources firm to conduct a "workplace assessment" of the Maine Attorney General's office.

The offices of House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross and Senate President Troy Jackson announced Friday evening that HR Studio Group of Portland will conduct the review. The independent assessment is a response to Attorney General Aaron Frey's recent disclosure that he has been in a relationship for several months with an employee that he formerly supervised.

An internal review conducted by a deputy attorney general found that Frey had not violated any policies or laws. But the incident raised concerns about internal workplace policies within the Attorney General's office that are meant to protect employees. A longtime member of the Maine Human Rights Commission will lead the review, which expected to be complete by May.