Janet Mills says she's disturbed by Trump-GOP policy agenda, fueling U.S. Senate bid speculation

Gov. Janet Mills said Monday that she's increasingly disturbed by the latest developments from the Trump administration and the Republican-controlled Congress and mulling what she can do about it. The governor's comments come amid speculation that she might challenge Republican Sen. Susan Collins next year.

After meeting with local officials at a dinner in Gardiner, Mills appeared to give the strongest signal yet that her prospective campaign for the U.S. Senate might actually happen.

When asked to provide an update about her much-speculated candidacy, the Democrat criticized President Trump's unilateral tariff spree, which she said was driving up the cost of goods and hampering state efforts to increase affordable housing. She also said the president's signature policy law recently enacted by the Republican Congress would lead to devastating health care cuts, all to pay for tax breaks for the wealthy.

"There's some very disturbing things going on, every day more so," she said. "And so, I'm thinking about that every day because, you know, you want to be able to solve problems. And we've got a lot of problems."

When asked if those issues were pushing her toward a bid for the U.S. Senate, Mills didn't answer directly but said she was anxious to "get basic stuff done."

The governor's remarks came during a rare one-day, three-stop tour with officials and business leaders in Kennebec County and amid questions about her willingness to join the growing field of Democrats vying to challenge Collins. That includes two political newcomers, Maine Beer Company co-founder Dan Kleban and oyster farmer Graham Platner.

Platner has vowed to stay in the race if Mills runs, while Kleban has indicated that he's leaving his options open. Jordan Wood, a former staffer for U.S. Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., has indicated that he will remain in the race.

Eight Democrats have registered with the Federal Elections Commission to challenge Collins next year, although some of them have yet to raise money through the most recent campaign finance reporting period, while others have been slow to establish campaign infrastructure.

