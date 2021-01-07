13 Deaths, 535 COVID-19 Cases Reported In Maine On Thursday

Thirteen more people have died from COVID-19 in Maine. The state’s death toll now stands at 385.

The Maine Center for Disease Control has also reported another 535 new COVID-19 cases in the state on Thursday, marking the third day in a row in which new case numbers exceeded 500.

The Maine Center for Disease Control is urging patience as the second round of the coronavirus vaccine is given to health care workers. Roughly 40,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered.

This story will be updated.