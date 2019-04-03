Experts Gather In Maine To Seek Ways To Control Invasive Species

By 1 minute ago
  • An emerald ash borer on a leaf.
    An emerald ash borer on a leaf.
    Courtesy University of Maine

ROCKLAND, Maine - Experts in the field of invasive species are meeting in Maine to discuss ways to control unwanted pests in the state.

The Annual Meeting of the Maine Invasive Species Network is scheduled for Wednesday in Rockland. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry says experts from around New England will gather to talk about threats, regulations and new technologies related to invasive species.

It will include entomologists from New Hampshire talking about their experience with the emerald ash borer, a destructive beetle that kills ash trees.

The event is organized by Maine Invasive Species Network members from the agriculture department as well as University of Maine Cooperative Extension, Knox-Lincoln Soil and Water Conservation District, Maine Coast Heritage Trust and others.

Tags: 
Maine Invasive Species Network
emerald ash borer

Related Content

Forestry Officials Find Destructive Emerald Ash Borer In York County Trees

By Mar 9, 2019
University of Maine

State forestry officials say that for the first time, the destructive emerald ash borer has been found in trees in York County.

The Scourge At Maine's Door: Emerald Ash Borer Threatens Maine's Ash Trees, Tribal Roots

By Mar 23, 2018
Mike Groll / Associated Press File

With the wood of the mighty ash tree, the inhabitants of Maine have been paddling across rivers and bays, sowing crops, weaving baskets and surviving the cold for thousands of years. To Maine’s indigenous people, the ash tree is the very source of their existence, the tree that legend says gave birth to the Wabanaki people. And it’s in danger of disappearing from the Maine landscape.