The emerald ash borer continues its spread across Maine, with seven new infestation sites confirmed this fall.The Maine Forest Service announced Thursday…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine forestry officials are broadening restrictions about the movement of some wood and forest products to try to stop the spread of a…
Officials with the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry say an emerald ash borer was found in a beetle trap in Payson Park in…
The Maine Forest Service is releasing three species of tiny, non-stinging wasps in northern Maine as part of an effort to battle an invasive pest that's…
State officials are reminding residents to help control the spread of an invasive beetle in valuable ash trees this summer. The emerald ash borer kills...
Officials in Maine have announced a formal quarantine to slow the spread of a destructive, invasive forest insect found within trees in two areas of the…
ROCKLAND, Maine - Experts in the field of invasive species are meeting in Maine to discuss ways to control unwanted pests in the state. The Annual Meeting…
State forestry officials say that for the first time, the destructive emerald ash borer has been found in trees in York County.Live larvae were found in…
SPRINGVALE, Maine - Maine forest managers are holding public hearings about a plan to use a quarantine to stop the movement of an invasive forest pest…
MADAWASKA, Maine - Maine is trying to root out an invasive forest pest, and it's inviting the public to learn how to help.The emerald ash borer is a…