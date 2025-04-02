Bangor Studio/Membership Department
The invasive emerald ash borer discovered on Mount Desert Island

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published April 2, 2025 at 7:36 PM EDT
This undated photo provided by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources shows an adult emerald ash borer. Maine forestry officials gave expanded quarantine zones to try to prevent the spread of three invasive forest pests that pose threats to the state's timber industry. The pests include the emerald ash borer, hemlock woolly adelgid and European larch canker.
HO/AP
/
Minnesota Department of Natural
This undated photo provided by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources shows an adult emerald ash borer.

The invasive and destructive Emerald Ash Borer has been discovered on Mount Desert Island, prompting state officials to ask private landowners to check their ash trees for beetle damage.

Mike Parisio, a Maine Forest Service entomologist, said the island is now in quarantine to try to contain the infestation.

"If local people see symptoms specifically woodpecker damage. Take really good quality pictures and send them our way. That's going to be our most powerful survey tool right now, the public and tree care professionals," he said.

Parisio said the infested trees will be removed and chipped on the island.

"For the interim everything should stay on the island. Local use on the property for things like firewood, that's acceptable," Parisio said. "The main thing is just preventing removed material from traveling long distances and possibly starting a new infestation somewhere else."

Parisio said removing the trees and chipping them on the island is the first step. Landowners can also hire a licensed arborist to perform insecticide injections for healthy or minimally infested ash trees to protect them. If the infestation grows, Parisio said the Forest Service plans to deploy a biological control by using wasps that prey on beetles.
