State says more than 30 municipalities have new Emerald Ash Borer infestations this spring

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published May 27, 2025 at 3:50 PM EDT
This undated photo provided by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources shows an adult emerald ash borer. Maine forestry officials gave expanded quarantine zones to try to prevent the spread of three invasive forest pests that pose threats to the state's timber industry. The pests include the emerald ash borer, hemlock woolly adelgid and European larch canker.
HO/AP
/
Minnesota Department of Natural
An adult emerald ash borer.

The Maine Forest Service is reporting new Emerald Ash Borer infestations in more than 30 municipalities this spring.

State Horticulturist Gary Fish said the infestations on Mount Desert Island and Belfast suggest they were brought in via infected firewood by campers.

Fish urges property owners to look for certain signs.

"If you have an ash that every year it's been leafing out and now has four or five branches not leafing out or sprouts at the stump, those are signs it's pretty well infested," Fish said.

Fish said mildly infested ash trees can be treated and saved with an insecticide.

"The most common one is emamectin benzoate which is injected into the tree and lasts for 3 years. It's fairly expensive so it's going to be those specimen trees that are important to you that you want to save," he said.

Every Maine county except Washington county now has some level of ash tree quarantine in place, according to the state.

View this map for more information.
