State says more than 30 municipalities have new Emerald Ash Borer infestations this spring

The Maine Forest Service is reporting new Emerald Ash Borer infestations in more than 30 municipalities this spring.

State Horticulturist Gary Fish said the infestations on Mount Desert Island and Belfast suggest they were brought in via infected firewood by campers.

Fish urges property owners to look for certain signs.

"If you have an ash that every year it's been leafing out and now has four or five branches not leafing out or sprouts at the stump, those are signs it's pretty well infested," Fish said.

Fish said mildly infested ash trees can be treated and saved with an insecticide.

"The most common one is emamectin benzoate which is injected into the tree and lasts for 3 years. It's fairly expensive so it's going to be those specimen trees that are important to you that you want to save," he said.

Every Maine county except Washington county now has some level of ash tree quarantine in place, according to the state.

View this map for more information.