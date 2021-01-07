Related Program: 
Maine Calling

Governor Janet Mills: Reaction to Capitol News; State Covid Response; Legislative Priorities & More

Governor Mills returns to talk about the state’s pandemic response and economic impacts—and to discuss her legislative priorities in 2021. We'll also address the news out of Washington, D.C.

Guest:  Governor Janet Mills is serving her first term as Maine’s governor.

