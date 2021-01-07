Related Program: Maine Calling Governor Janet Mills: Reaction to Capitol News; State Covid Response; Legislative Priorities & More By Jonathan P. Smith • 2 hours ago Related Program: Maine Calling ShareTweetEmail Credit https://www.maine.gov/governor/mills/ Governor Mills returns to talk about the state’s pandemic response and economic impacts—and to discuss her legislative priorities in 2021. We'll also address the news out of Washington, D.C. Guest: Governor Janet Mills is serving her first term as Maine’s governor. Tags: Janet MillsgovernorpandemiclegislatureprotestseconomyMaine CallingShareTweetEmail