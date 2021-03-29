-
Maine Attorney General Janet Mills ended months of speculation today and announced she will run for governor. Mills is the fourth Democrat trying to…
AUGUSTA, Maine — For months politicians on both sides of the aisle have speculated that Republican Senator Susan Collins may have eyes on the Blaine House…
Maine Governor Paul LePage made another public appeal for bringing more electricity from Eastern Canada down into New England. LePage spoke at an energy…
Republican Paul LePage has a slim lead over Democrat Mike Michaud in the Maine governor's race. That's according to the latest Pan Atlantic SMS Omnibus…