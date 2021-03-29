-
With budget talks at an impasse at the State House, there is growing talk of a state government shutdown come July first when the current budget runs out.…
-
The legislature, by a margin of 113 to 33 in the House and 35 to 0 in the Senate has overridden Gov. Paul LePage’s veto of legislation expanding well…
-
Maine lawmakers are overhauling or set to repeal each of the four citizen-initiated laws that passed in November. Those actions have left some wondering…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Republican Governor Paul LePage has again vetoed a bill designed to ensure that Mainers with private wells are drinking water that is…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine — Legislative leaders have allowed two bills into the second session addressing how bonds are authorized. At issue is Governor Paul LePage…
-
There's yet another effort underway to bring a casino to York County. Supporters of the planned citizen initiative have a tough hurdle ahead of them.…
-
Two Republican senators are pushing for an expansion of Medicaid in Maine to cover more low income residents, especially those in need of drug treatment.…
-
By the slimmest of margins, members of the Legislature's nonpartisan Government Oversight Committee voted to endorse an agency probe that concluded Gov.…
-
The Legislature's Health and Human Services Committee has held four meeting to explore how the more than $50 million a year is spent by the Fund For a…
-
A state senator from Cape Neddick is hoping her initiative aimed improving government transparency will be revived next week. Democrat Dawn Hill will have…