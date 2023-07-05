Maine lawmakers are trying to conclude a drawn-out session

The Maine House and Senate will reconvene Thursday to try to wrap up a legislative session that's dragged on well past scheduled adjournment.

The Legislature was scheduled to adjourn June 21, but the slow pace of votes, lengthy debates and protracted negotiations on a $900 million spending proposal have pushed lawmakers past the July 4 holiday.

The additional time comes at a cost to taxpayers — about $44,000 per day.

Legislator absences have already affected high-profile bills like abortion expansion and that could continue to be an issue Thursday when lawmakers try to pass the spending bill and wrap up work on other issues, including a contentious solar subsidy overhaul.

And the Legislature will likely return later this summer to deal with any vetoes by Gov. Janet Mills.

While lawmakers could act Thursday on vetoes issued so far — including one extending more federal laws and benefits to Maine tribes — there are a slew of bills yet to reach her desk.

