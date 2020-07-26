Shame, Shame, Shame, Know Your Name

This story was told live at One Longfellow Square in Portland on November 15, 2019. The theme from this event is “Unmasked.”

Phuc Tran is both a Classicist and a tattooer. He has taught Latin, Greek, German, and Sanskrit at independent schools in New York and Maine and was an instructor at Brooklyn College's Summer Latin Institute. His 2012 TEDx Talk on grammar and identity was featured on NPR’s TED Radio Hour and mentioned in News Week. As a tattooer, Tran owns and operates Tsunami Tattoo in Portland. He has been recognized in several national tattoo publications, he has been quoted in the Christian Science Monitor and Time Magazine. His memoir, Sigh, Gone, was released this year on Flatiron Books.