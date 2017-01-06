Thursday, January 12 at 2:00 pm

Political And Climate Disruption

2016 began in the afterglow of the Paris climate accord, and ended with the triumph of a presidential candidate who has labeled climate change a hoax. So what will 2017 and the Trump administration mean for the future of clean energy? On today’s show we look ahead at how environmentally-conscious lawmakers and businesses might move forward now that Republicans control the White House and both chambers of Congress, and how big blue California might continue to lead the fight against climate change in spite of what happens in Washington.

To listen to the audio of “Political And Climate Disruption” on Climate One Radio online, please click HERE.