2 PM Public Affairs Programs

BBC Witness History: World War II in the Pacific

Published December 6, 2021 at 2:00 PM EST

Monday, December 6, 2021

To mark the 80th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Witness History from the BBC shares an hour of personal stories from the time. We’ll meet a survivor of Pearl Harbor, speak to actor George Takei about his time in a US internment camp, and hear from the son of a Japanese soldier who spent 28 years in the jungle – among other first-hand accounts of the major battles and the aftermath of the war in the Pacific.

