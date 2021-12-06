BBC Witness History: World War II in the Pacific
To mark the 80th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Witness History from the BBC shares an hour of personal stories from the time. We’ll meet a survivor of Pearl Harbor, speak to actor George Takei about his time in a US internment camp, and hear from the son of a Japanese soldier who spent 28 years in the jungle – among other first-hand accounts of the major battles and the aftermath of the war in the Pacific.