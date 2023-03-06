Climate One: Housing Density as a Climate Lever with Scott Wiener

The lack of affordable housing in the U.S. has contributed to a homelessness crisis and has forced people to move farther away from urban centers. Inevitably, that increases car travel and emissions. One solution is to increase density in areas where jobs and infrastructure exist to accommodate more people. But some aren’t comfortable with the idea of their neighborhoods growing, and building multi-story apartments in urban cores usually costs more per square foot than one or two-story houses where land is cheaper. Today’s Climate One asks: how do we address both the need for affordable housing and the climate crisis?