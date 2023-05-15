Ideas from the CBC: Maria Ressa and Ron Deibert on Disinformation Wars

Social media companies promised to change the world for the better by fostering connection. Instead, they are routinely weaponized to sow division, spreading disinformation that threatens the very fabric of our shared reality. For Nobel Laureate Maria Ressa and Citizen Lab director Ron Deibert, the fight against 'fake news' is a fight for democracy itself. They join us for a panel discussion about the dangers of online impunity — and the future of civic life in an age of exponential lies.