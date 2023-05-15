© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
On Shifting Ground with Ray Suarez: The Free Press Held Hostage

Published May 15, 2023 at 9:14 AM EDT

Thursday, May 18, 2023

Recently, media organizations have laid off thousands of journalists, and in March, Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was detained by Russia’s federal security services under suspicion of espionage. It’s clear that international journalism is under threat. Gulnoza Said, the Europe and Central Asia program coordinator for the Committee to Protect Journalists, joins Ray Suarez to discuss why the safety of journalists matters to the health of a free press.

