Ideas from the CBC: Queer Diplomacy: Negotiating LGBTQ Rights In A Fraught World
Thursday, February 22,2024
Hilary Clinton ushered in a new age of diplomacy in 2011, when she addressed the UN Human Rights Council, declaring that gay rights are human rights. But in the decades since, global progress on the rights of sexual minorities have been profoundly uneven. Nahlah Ayed speaks to Canadian diplomat Douglas Janoff about the delicate dance of international queer diplomacy and what's at stake in an era of backlash.