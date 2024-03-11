On Shifting Ground with Ray Suarez: Kara Swisher: Where the Tech Love Story Went Wrong

To leaders in Silicon Valley, artificial intelligence is just the latest innovation in a never-ending quest to “make our lives better.” But can we trust them with our data… and our lives… if they can’t be held accountable? Journalist Kara Swisher joins Ray Suarez to discuss her newest book, “Burn Book,” and the psyche of Silicon Valley’s biggest players. Then, from our friends at Foreign Policy’s “Hidden Economics of Remarkable Women,” we share the story of how reality TV helped keep leaders accountable in Kenya.