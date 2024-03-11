© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

On Shifting Ground with Ray Suarez: Kara Swisher: Where the Tech Love Story Went Wrong

Published March 11, 2024 at 9:47 AM EDT

Thursday, March 14, 2024

To leaders in Silicon Valley, artificial intelligence is just the latest innovation in a never-ending quest to “make our lives better.” But can we trust them with our data… and our lives… if they can’t be held accountable? Journalist Kara Swisher joins Ray Suarez to discuss her newest book, “Burn Book,” and the psyche of Silicon Valley’s biggest players. Then, from our friends at Foreign Policy’s “Hidden Economics of Remarkable Women,” we share the story of how reality TV helped keep leaders accountable in Kenya.

