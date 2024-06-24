© 2024 Maine Public
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Maine Public Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Portland Office
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Ideas from the CBC: Walking Among The Ancients: The Wabanaki-Acadian Old Growth Forest

Published June 24, 2024 at 12:55 PM EDT

Monday, June 24, 2024

To walk in an old growth forest is to be stunned by its untouched beauty, its otherworldliness — soaring ancient trees above, rolling thick ground underfoot, and astounding biodiversity all around. The Wabanaki-Acadian Forest, which stretches from parts of the Maritimes and Southern Quebec down into several New England states, is comprised largely of newer forests, already cut down and logged, over and over. Just one per cent of its old growth is left, and the World Wildlife Fund lists it as endangered. On this episode, accompany IDEAS to a secret old growth forest stand in Nova Scotia, to learn of its many wonders.

2 PM Public Affairs Programs