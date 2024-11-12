© 2024 Maine Public

2 PM Public Affairs Programs

The Moth Radio Hour: Veterans' Day Special

Published November 12, 2024 at 11:27 AM EST

Monday, November 11, 2024

A special Veterans Day edition of The Moth Radio Hour. After returning from active duty in the Middle East, a marine searches for new meaning; a 97 year old woman describes training young men for WWII combat as a WASP; a father being deployed to Iraq must find a way to explain it to his children; and a WWII soldier from Wisconsin serves with the segregated 93rd Infantry Division in the South Pacific.

Click HERE for more information

