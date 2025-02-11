Ideas from the CBC: Becoming Aaju Peter

Long before she acquired a blackbelt, before she became a lawyer and activist and member of the Order of Canada —and long before she started speaking her native language, Aaju Peter was a young girl of 11 who was taken from her Inuk community in Greenland and sent away to learn the ways of the West. The skills she gained fed into what she calls her "superpower." But it was only when she moved to Iqaluit that she rediscovered Inuk culture and immersed herself in its ways.