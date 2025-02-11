Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Ideas from the CBC: Becoming Aaju Peter

Published February 11, 2025 at 11:04 AM EST

Monday, February 10, 2025

Long before she acquired a blackbelt, before she became a lawyer and activist and member of the Order of Canada —and long before she started speaking her native language, Aaju Peter was a young girl of 11 who was taken from her Inuk community in Greenland and sent away to learn the ways of the West. The skills she gained fed into what she calls her "superpower." But it was only when she moved to Iqaluit that she rediscovered Inuk culture and immersed herself in its ways.

2 PM Public Affairs Programs