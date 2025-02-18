Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Ideas from the CBC: The Amazing Lives of Henry Box Brown

Published February 18, 2025 at 8:58 AM EST

Monday, February 17, 2025

Enslaved in 1840s Virginia, an enslaved young man named Henry watches in horror as his wife and children are sold and taken. He decides then that he must escape, or die. So Henry has himself shipped in a small wooden crate to a free state, via U.S. Post. This is the true story of Henry Box Brown, and yet only one of his lives. He reinvents himself as "The Great African Magician," a performer who spends decades touring England, and then Canada, where he spent his final decade.

2 PM Public Affairs Programs