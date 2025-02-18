Ideas from the CBC: The Amazing Lives of Henry Box Brown

Enslaved in 1840s Virginia, an enslaved young man named Henry watches in horror as his wife and children are sold and taken. He decides then that he must escape, or die. So Henry has himself shipped in a small wooden crate to a free state, via U.S. Post. This is the true story of Henry Box Brown, and yet only one of his lives. He reinvents himself as "The Great African Magician," a performer who spends decades touring England, and then Canada, where he spent his final decade.