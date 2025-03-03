Commonwealth Club of California: The Economy 2025: The Impacts of Tariffs, Tax Cuts, and Trump

The Walter E. Hoadley Annual Economic Forecast, presented by Bank of America. Major changes are coming to tax, tariff, and regulatory policy in the wake of the November 2024 election. What impact will the new administration and Congress have on the economy in 2025? Will inflation be a big factor? How will our international trade fare? And will unemployment and consumer spending continue on their current paths? Our expert panel will give you insight to help you better understand the trends, policies, dangers and opportunities that lie ahead for your business and your wallet in 2025.