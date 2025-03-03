Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Commonwealth Club of California: The Economy 2025: The Impacts of Tariffs, Tax Cuts, and Trump

Published March 3, 2025 at 9:49 AM EST

Wednesday, March 5, 2025

The Walter E. Hoadley Annual Economic Forecast, presented by Bank of America. Major changes are coming to tax, tariff, and regulatory policy in the wake of the November 2024 election. What impact will the new administration and Congress have on the economy in 2025? Will inflation be a big factor? How will our international trade fare? And will unemployment and consumer spending continue on their current paths? Our expert panel will give you insight to help you better understand the trends, policies, dangers and opportunities that lie ahead for your business and your wallet in 2025.

2 PM Public Affairs Programs