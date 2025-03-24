BBC World News Special: The Forum: Libraries in the Digital Age

What is the role of libraries in the era of the internet and AI? Whether at a school or in a community, libraries used to be key providers of information and enjoyment for many. But now, in a digital age, more books and periodicals are available online than even the biggest library can hold. It remains to be seen if AI can be trusted to make sense of this information abundance in the way a good librarian can. But even simple online tools, such as being able to do a text search across millions of digitized books, are transforming research. So what is the main function of a library in the 21st century?