Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

BBC World News Special: The Forum: Libraries in the Digital Age

Published March 24, 2025 at 8:52 AM EDT

Thursday, March 27, 2025

What is the role of libraries in the era of the internet and AI? Whether at a school or in a community, libraries used to be key providers of information and enjoyment for many. But now, in a digital age, more books and periodicals are available online than even the biggest library can hold. It remains to be seen if AI can be trusted to make sense of this information abundance in the way a good librarian can. But even simple online tools, such as being able to do a text search across millions of digitized books, are transforming research. So what is the main function of a library in the 21st century?

2 PM Public Affairs Programs