Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Ideas from the CBC: Heart And Head: The Archeology of Kisha Supernant

Published June 9, 2025 at 9:35 AM EDT

Monday, June 10, 2025

When she began her line of work, Métis archeologist Kisha Supernant was sometimes called a grave robber. The reason: she was trying to help Indigenous communities locate the graves of children who died at residential schools. Professor Supernant teaches archeology at the University of Alberta, and in a talk she gave in Calgary, she outlines how she uses both traditional knowledge systems, as well as cutting-edge ground radar techniques, to find children's graves so their families and communities can begin to heal. As she maintains, it's an archeology of heart and head.

2 PM Public Affairs Programs