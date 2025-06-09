Ideas from the CBC: Heart And Head: The Archeology of Kisha Supernant

When she began her line of work, Métis archeologist Kisha Supernant was sometimes called a grave robber. The reason: she was trying to help Indigenous communities locate the graves of children who died at residential schools. Professor Supernant teaches archeology at the University of Alberta, and in a talk she gave in Calgary, she outlines how she uses both traditional knowledge systems, as well as cutting-edge ground radar techniques, to find children's graves so their families and communities can begin to heal. As she maintains, it's an archeology of heart and head.