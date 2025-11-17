Bangor Studio/Membership Department
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Climate One: When Climate Work Comes at a Cost: Dispatches From the Upside Down

Published November 17, 2025 at 1:42 PM EST

Tuesday, November 18, 2025

Human-caused climate change is fueling extreme floods, wildfires, rising seas, and record-breaking heat all around the world. At the same time, some of the most senior U.S. government officials and other powerful actors are actively defunding climate programs. This week’s episode is about what it’s like to be a climate scientist, researcher, or environmental professional trying to do meaningful work in a country with a government that increasingly doesn’t want it. Many have faced harassment, threats, or dismissal — or live in fear that their funding will be frozen or cut. How does it feel to do climate work not just in an era of climate denial, but of deliberate climate erasure?

