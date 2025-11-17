Ideas from the CBC: Isabel Wilkerson on the American Caste System

Giving her first public talk on a Canadian stage at the Beatty Lecture at McGill University in Montreal, American author Isabel Wilkerson comments on current topics in light of the ideas she presented in her two books, The Warmth of Other Suns and Caste. She makes the argument that perceiving U.S. society as having a caste structure comparable to India’s is essential to understanding why conflicts relating to race and class persist. In conversation with Nahlah Ayed, Wilkerson offers thoughts on how the lens of caste may help Canadians see their own country more clearly too.