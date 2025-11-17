Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Open to Debate: Think Twice: The Seven Rules of Trust with Jimmy Wales

Published November 17, 2025 at 1:40 PM EST

Wednesday, November 19, 2025

A lot goes into trust: it can be earned, broken, and rebuilt in times of deep division. In this episode, geopolitical strategist and moderator Xenia Wickett sits down with Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales to discuss his new book, "The Seven Rules of Trust,” how Wikipedia leveraged trust to help it become a global authority while trust in other institutions is fading, and the seven rules anyone can use to build ideas that last for a lifetime.

