Open to Debate: Think Twice: The Stoic Capitalist with Robert Rosenkranz

From modest beginnings to a distinguished career, Robert Rosenkranz, the chairman of Delphi Capital Management and founder of Open to Debate, has used Stoic wisdom to navigate challenges, innovations, and business relationships. In this conversation, John Donvan speaks with Rosenkranz about his new book, “The Stoic Capitalist: Advice for the Exceptionally Ambitious,” how ancient philosophy shaped his pivotal moments, why he launched Open to Debate, and how disciplined thinking can unlock enduring accomplishment and serve as a guide for anyone seeking success and a life well lived.

