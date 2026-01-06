Speaking in Maine: Mid-Coast Forum on Foreign Relations: Blas Nuñez-Neto

Blas Nuñez-Neto is a Senior advisor at WestExec. He is a leading expert on homeland security, counter-terrorism, immigration, and trade policy with extensive management experience and a broad range of contacts in the executive branch, Capitol Hill, foreign governments, and the private sector. In a number of key roles inside and outside the government, he has tackled some of the most challenging policy issues facing the country, negotiating landmark international agreements and brokering bipartisan legislation. His talk, “Status of Asylum Laws and Practices,” was recorded for broadcast on December 11, 2025.

