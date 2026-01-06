Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2026 Maine Public
A fall Maine landscape
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Speaking in Maine: Mid-Coast Forum on Foreign Relations: Blas Nuñez-Neto

Published January 6, 2026 at 8:56 AM EST

Wednesday, December 31, 2025

Blas Nuñez-Neto is a Senior advisor at WestExec.  He is a leading expert on homeland security, counter-terrorism, immigration, and trade policy with extensive management experience and a broad range of contacts in the executive branch, Capitol Hill, foreign governments, and the private sector. In a number of key roles inside and outside the government, he has tackled some of the most challenging policy issues facing the country, negotiating landmark international agreements and brokering bipartisan legislation. His talk, “Status of Asylum Laws and Practices,” was recorded for broadcast on December 11, 2025.

Click HERE for more information about Speaking in Maine

2 PM Public Affairs Programs