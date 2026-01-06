Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Speaking in Maine: UNE Center for Global Humanities: The Mysterious Case of the 'Girl Spy'

Published January 6, 2026 at 8:59 AM EST

In 1894, Jane Armstrong Tucker escaped the cold Maine winter for a secret mission in Washington, D.C.: undercover detective for a US congressman seeking dirt on his former mistress. When she arrived in the warm southern sunshine, Jane became Agnes Parker, “girl spy,” and after completing her amazing task, disappeared from history—so well-hidden that her later book on her undercover exploits was deemed fiction, no historian wrote a word about her, and the archive holding her family papers had no idea of Jane’s secret life. 

