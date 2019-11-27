© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Morning Classical Music logo
Maine Public Morning Classical Music

Cultural Conversation with Anne Azema of The Boston Camerata

Published November 27, 2019 at 8:00 AM EST
Anne Azema of The Boston Camerata
bostoncamerata.org

Anne Azema of The Boston Camerata discusses Boston Camerata: Free America presented by Portland Ovations on Saturday, December 1.

Tags

Maine Public Morning Classical MusicCultural Conversations
Stay Connected
Aaron Engebreth
Aaron Engebreth enjoys a varied solo career in opera, oratorio, recital and devotes considerable energy to the performance of established music and contemporary premieres, frequently collaborating with many of today's preeminent composers. In the U.S., he has been featured as a guest soloist on stages from Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center and Boston's Symphony Hall, to international appearances from Sapporo Japan's Kitara Hall to Le Theatre de la Ville in Paris and the AmBul festival of Sofia, Bulgaria. He has been a guest of the Tanglewood, Ravinia, Rockport and Monadnock Music Festivals as well as many of the country's fine symphony orchestras, among them Portland, Virginia, San Diego, Charlotte and the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra.
See stories by Aaron Engebreth