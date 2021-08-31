Month in Review: The Top New Stories in Maine During the Month of August

Our panel of editorial page editors returns to discuss the Maine news that made headlines in August, including: the extremist rally in Belfast, Bruce Poliquin’s plans to run for U.S. Congress again, CMP lawsuit, U.S. Census results, vaccination mandates, and other top stories.

Panelists:

Ben Bragdon, editorial page editor, Kennebec Journal/Morning Sentinel

Greg Kesich, editorial page editor, Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram

Susan Young, editorial page editor, Bangor Daily News

VIP callers: