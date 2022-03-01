© 2022 Maine Public
Maine Calling

Maine CDC director Nirav Shah answers questions about the trajectory of the pandemic, the new variant, mask mandates and more

Published March 1, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST
The threat of Covid-19 appears to have decreased significantly, with the spread of the Omicron variant slowing down. But a virus sub-variant raises questions about letting down our guards, even as mask mandates are dropped and people are eager for normalcy. We'll talk about where Maine stands at this stage of the ongoing pandemic.

Panelist:
Nirav Shah, director, Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention

