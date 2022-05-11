Maine colleges an universities find innovative approaches to higher education
Colleges and universities must constantly adapt to changing times—and to major disruptions like the pandemic. We’ll hear about how Maine institutions have developed innovative approaches to education, from all-remote learning to micro-credentials to working directly with businesses.
Panelists:
Joan Ferrini-Mundy, president, University of Maine; vice chancellor for research & innovation, University of Maine System
Melik Peter Khoury, president, Unity College
Janet Sortor, vice president & chief academic officer, Maine Community College System
VIP Callers:
Roux Institute
April Hill, professor of biology; Wagener Family Professor of Equity and Inclusion in STEM, Bates College
Michael Cato, senior vice president and chief information officer, Bowdoin College
James Herbert, president, University of New England