Maine colleges an universities find innovative approaches to higher education

Colleges and universities must constantly adapt to changing times—and to major disruptions like the pandemic. We’ll hear about how Maine institutions have developed innovative approaches to education, from all-remote learning to micro-credentials to working directly with businesses.

Panelists:

Joan Ferrini-Mundy, president, University of Maine; vice chancellor for research & innovation, University of Maine System

Melik Peter Khoury, president, Unity College

Janet Sortor, vice president & chief academic officer, Maine Community College System

VIP Callers:

Roux Institute

April Hill, professor of biology; Wagener Family Professor of Equity and Inclusion in STEM, Bates College

Michael Cato, senior vice president and chief information officer, Bowdoin College

James Herbert, president, University of New England