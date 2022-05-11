© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine Calling

Maine colleges an universities find innovative approaches to higher education

Published May 11, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
metavrseweb2.jpeg
Unity College
/

Colleges and universities must constantly adapt to changing times—and to major disruptions like the pandemic. We’ll hear about how Maine institutions have developed innovative approaches to education, from all-remote learning to micro-credentials to working directly with businesses.

Panelists:
Joan Ferrini-Mundy, president, University of Maine; vice chancellor for research & innovation, University of Maine System
Melik Peter Khoury, president, Unity College
Janet Sortor, vice president & chief academic officer, Maine Community College System

VIP Callers:
Roux Institute
April Hill, professor of biology; Wagener Family Professor of Equity and Inclusion in STEM, Bates College
Michael Cato, senior vice president and chief information officer, Bowdoin College
James Herbert, president, University of New England

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han