The top news stories in Maine from the month of May, from gun control to University of Maine conflicts to relief checks
Our panel of editorial page editors returns to discuss the news that made Maine headlines in May, including: reaction to the massacre at an elementary school in Texas, the latest on relief checks for Mainers, the pandemic, PFAS, moose, ticks and more.
Panelists:
Ben Bragdon, editorial page editor, Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel
Greg Kesich, editorial page editor, Portland Press Herald and Maine Sunday Telegram
Susan Young, editorial page editor, Bangor Daily News
VIP Callers:
Bob Berta, owner & publisher, County Wide Newspaper
Sarah Craighead Dedmon, editor, Machias Valley News Observer