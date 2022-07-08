The legacy of famous poet and social figure from Maine: Edna St. Vincent Millay

Born into poverty in 1892 in Rockland, Edna St. Vincent Millay was to become the most famous woman in America. Known for her poetry, her beauty, her activism and her libertine lifestyle, Millay's life embodied the roaring twenties and ended tragically. A new book collects the diaries of Edna St. Vincent Millay just as work to restore her childhood home enters its final phase.

Panelists:

Daniel Mark Epstein, editor, Rapture and Melancholy: The Diaries of Edna St. Vincent Millay; author, What Lips My Lips Have Kissed: The Loves and Love Poems of Edna St. Vincent Millay

Michelle Gifford, board member, Millay House in Rockland

VIP Caller:

Julie Bouwsma, Maine Poet Laureate

